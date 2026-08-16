Hamas backs roadmap for second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

Shafaq News- Cairo

Hamas has approved a roadmap for the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan following Egyptian-sponsored talks with mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, the group said on Sunday.

In a statement, Hamas said the proposal, presented by Peace Council's high representative Nikolay Mladenov and the mediators, sets out steps for implementing the next phase, adding that it approved the roadmap to advance a permanent ceasefire, secure a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, ensure sustained humanitarian aid, begin reconstruction, and establish the committee tasked with administering Gaza.

The group said it and other Palestinian armed factions had “fully implemented the first phase of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement,” including the exchange of captives, the return of remains and a halt to military operations.

Accusing Israel of “failing to meet its commitments under the first phase,” Hamas called on the mediators and the Peace Council to press Israel to fulfill its obligations.

Read more: Hamas demands clear timetable for Gaza agreement