Shafaq News- Daraa/ Quneitra

Israeli forces raided the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa, in southern Syria, at dawn on Friday with about 15 military vehicles, Syrian security sources told Shafaq News.

The troops spread through the village's eastern neighborhood and searched several homes, according to the sources, who gave no information on arrests or casualties.

The raid came a day after an Israeli convoy of about 12 vehicles entered several villages in western Daraa on Thursday before withdrawing. Israeli forces also shelled farmland around the al-Mantara Dam in the Quneitra countryside, with at least two shells landing in the area.

Israeli ground incursions and shelling in southern Syria reached their highest monthly levels of 2026 in September, with the Sijil Center documenting 280 Israeli military incidents during the month.

Maariya lies next to al-Jazeera barracks, a base Israeli forces established on the village’s outskirts after advancing into southern Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Quneitra borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.