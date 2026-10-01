Shafaq News- Nineveh

Rescue teams recovered the body of six-year-old Amir on Thursday after he fell into a water well more than 100 meters deep in Al-Manaiya village, in Rabia subdistrict west of Mosul, a Nineveh Civil Defense source told Shafaq News.

The source said crews reached the child after a difficult rescue operation and transferred his body to the forensic department.

Civil Defense teams had worked for several hours to reach Amir after receiving reports that he had fallen into the narrow well, which contained water and had little oxygen at that depth.

The incident came less than two weeks after four-year-old Hajar Mohammed Hassan died after rescuers pulled her from a 20-meter-deep well in Al-Sharai village in Kwer, southeast of Mosul.