Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to hit Iran “very hard” if investigators find Tehran was behind the co-pilot accused of trying to crash a Flydubai flight bound for Israel.

Asked whether he had been briefed on any Iranian connection to the incident, Trump said, “Based on what I’m hearing, yes,” but added that authorities were still investigating.

No Iranian involvement has been established. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that it was too early to determine whether Tehran was linked to the co-pilot, while two Israeli security officials told Reuters that Israel had so far found no Iranian connection.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the co-pilot attacked the captain, according to preliminary findings from Saudi authorities.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said the assault injured both pilots and forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Tabuk. Both received medical treatment before being cleared to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Netanyahu said the co-pilot appeared to have been radicalized and intended to bring down the aircraft, though the investigation into his motive remains ongoing.

Flydubai said crew members secured the aircraft and landed it safely. All passengers survived the incident.