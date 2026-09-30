Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that evidence indicated a pilot aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv stabbed his fellow pilot and attempted to crash the aircraft before passengers and crew intervened.

Flydubai confirmed that Flight FZ1073 “experienced an incident while en route” and diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely at Tabuk Airport with all passengers safe and accounted for.

Netanyahu characterized the incident as “extremely serious,” noting that almost all those on board were Israeli. According to his account, one pilot stabbed the other as the flight approached Israel, prompting an Israeli passenger and a crew member to enter the cockpit and restrain him as he tried to damage the controls, before another crew member stabilized the plane.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו: ״אני מצדיע לגיבורים בטיסה מדובאי שגילו תושייה ואומץ לב. הנחיתי את מערכת הביטחון להיערך מול איומים פוטנציאליים נוספים״. pic.twitter.com/hwi2hydezJ — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) September 30, 2026

Saudi authorities are questioning the suspect, while Israel is coordinating with relevant officials over the passengers’ return, Netanyahu added.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the incident an attempted “jihadist terrorist” attack, claiming preliminary information suggested that the suspect intended to destroy the plane with everyone on board. Flydubai, however, cautioned that the cause and motive remain under investigation.

Israeli security assessments indicate that the suspect acted alone and without direction from any organization or foreign actor, including Iran, according to Channel 14.

Flight FZ1073 transmitted emergency codes before diverting to Saudi Arabia. Israeli authorities initially examined a possible hijacking but later ruled out that scenario. Israeli media identified the suspected pilot as Omani, although his nationality has not been officially confirmed.

Israel Hayom reported that procedures had been completed to transfer all passengers from Saudi Arabia and that they were en route to Israel. Another flydubai aircraft arrived in the kingdom to evacuate them after Saudi authorities declined offers from El Al and the Israeli military to collect them, Channel 15 said.