U.S. President starts his trip to the middle east, arrives in Israel

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-13T07:22:41+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Israel, the first station in a middle eastern tour including the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the visit aims to deepen “U.S. ties across the region, regional security, support for a two-state solution, and countering shared threats, including those posed by Iran.”

Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Friday.

“Following meetings in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, President Biden and Secretary Blinken will continue to Jeddah for the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council along with Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan to discuss integration efforts to support regional stability and prosperity as well as other shared interests,” Blinken said.

According to Reuters, the U.S. President will take a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - a first for an American president.

