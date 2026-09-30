Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Former spokesman for the US-led Coalition Myles Caggins said the Coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq was jointly agreed by Baghdad and Washington as the threat posed by ISIS changed and political opposition to the US military presence grew.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Caggins pointed to the changing realities of the campaign against ISIS, noting that the group is no longer capable of holding large amounts of territory.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the formal end of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. The Defense Department said the departure of coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marked the conclusion of the military mission, while the United States and its partners would continue providing targeted training and intelligence support to Iraqi forces.

In Baghdad, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi declared the coalition mission over during an official ceremony attended by senior Iraqi military officials. He stressed that the end of the mission did not mark the end of the fight against terrorism and that security cooperation with coalition countries would continue.

“No weapons outside the umbrella of the law, and no power outside state institutions,” al-Zaidi said.

A New Bilateral Security Partnership

Washington and Baghdad are now moving toward a bilateral security relationship covering weapons sales, military equipment, training and advisory support, according to Caggins.

“This will include the transfer and sales of weapons and military equipment from the United States to Iraq,” he said, adding that US training and advisory support for Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga would continue on a short-term and limited basis.

Such cooperation would not require semi-permanent bases or a semi-permanent US military presence at Iraqi or Kurdish bases, he explained.

During the Coalition’s campaign in Iraq and Syria, Washington provided more than $8 billion in training and equipment to Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga, according to Caggins. He expects “direct contributions to decline as foreign military sales and financing expand through longer-term programs.”

Those programs include support for Iraq’s F-16 fighter jets and C-130J aircraft, along with other advanced military equipment intended to strengthen the country’s internal security.

The transition follows understandings announced by Baghdad and Washington in September 2024 to end the coalition mission in two phases and move toward bilateral security ties.

Formed in 2014 to support Iraq in its fight against ISIS, the Coalition later shifted its focus toward pursuing the group’s remaining cells and strengthening Iraqi forces after ISIS lost control of large areas.

US Approach to Iran

Caggins described Washington’s approach to Iraq’s relationship with Iran as an effort to curb Tehran’s influence rather than sever ties between the neighboring countries. He characterized the US objective as reducing what he called Iran’s “malign” or “negative” influence within Iraq’s government institutions and political system.

“This does not mean that the US expects Iraq to close its entire borders to Iran,” he said, pointing to Washington’s recognition of the importance of religious travel between the two countries. “There are long-term cultural and religious ties between Iran and Iraq, and the US does not want to stop those traditions from continuing.”

His comments come as Baghdad prepares for the next phase of its security arrangements following the coalition’s departure. Al-Zaidi has outlined a plan beginning with 90 days of de-escalation, followed by a weapons handover process scheduled for completion by June 30, 2027.

Caggins has characterized bringing armed groups fully under state authority as a long-term challenge because their influence extends beyond military capabilities into political and economic activity. He warned that continued attacks against US and international interests, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) or Saudi targets could expose the groups to severe consequences and decisive responses from the White House and Pentagon.