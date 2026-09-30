Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) will require Korek Telecom to pay 500 billion dinars (around $382 million) and obtain tax clearance from the federal Finance Ministry before it can resume operations, Executive Director Baligh Abu Kalal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of ITEX Iraq 2026, Abu Kalal said the payment represented about a quarter of Korek’s outstanding dues to the regulator and would serve as an initial payment and sign of good faith.

If both conditions are met, the CMC is prepared to sign a new settlement agreement with Korek and complete procedures for Korek to resume operations, he said. The payment would not write off the remaining dues, which would be covered by the new agreement.

On September 28, Korek said Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa Court of First Instance had overturned the CMC’s decision to cancel a September 2025 settlement. The company said the court ruled that the agreement remained in force.

The CMC had canceled the settlement in June, accusing Korek of failing to meet contractual, legal and financial obligations. It later closed several company offices in Baghdad and began procedures to suspend its network and seize its assets. Korek rejected the measures and challenged the regulator’s authority to cancel the agreement.

Abu Kalal also called on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its Transport and Communications Ministry to help resolve the dispute, as the ongoing standoff harmed the public and cooperation was needed to protect the rights of citizens and the state.