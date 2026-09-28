Shafaq News- Baghdad

Korek Telecom said on Monday that a Baghdad court had overturned a decision by Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) to cancel a 2025 financial settlement agreement between the two sides.

In a statement, the company said the Al-Rusafa Court of First Instance ruled on September 28 to annul the CMC’s June 2 decision terminating the settlement signed on September 23, 2025.

According to Korek, the court ruled that the settlement agreement remains in force. The company welcomed the decision and said it would take steps to maintain stable telecommunications services for subscribers.

Korek also called on the CMC to end their dispute and work with the company to develop Iraq’s telecommunications sector, while again describing previous regulatory measures against it as “arbitrary.”

The CMC had canceled the settlement in June, accusing Korek of failing to meet its contractual obligations despite being given several opportunities to comply. It later moved to restrict the company’s operations and assets and closed several Korek offices in Baghdad.

Korek rejected those measures and challenged the regulator’s authority to cancel the settlement.

The CMC had not immediately commented on Korek’s announcement of Monday’s ruling.