Iraq prepares new telecom operator as Korek file closes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq completed the legal and regulatory procedures to close the case of telecom operator Korek and is preparing the market for a new national mobile operator to boost competition, the head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Iraq Telecom Summit in Baghdad, CMC Chairman Baligh Abu Kallal said the regulator had finalized procedures related to Korek "per the law and applicable decisions," safeguarding state interests and strengthening confidence in Iraq's telecommunications sector.

Abu Kallal said the commission was working to ensure competition is not limited to two operators by preparing the market for the entry of a new national telecom provider and completing legal procedures related to the license granted to Al-Salam Company. He added that the regulator remained neutral toward all operators, focusing on fair competition, regulatory compliance, and improving service quality and network coverage across Iraq.

Abu Kallal also said Iraq was moving forward with preparations to introduce fifth-generation (5G) mobile services, describing the technology as essential for advancing digital services, smart cities, and e-government initiatives.

The CMC has intensified measures against Korek since early 2025, including suspending its internet services over disputes related to its legal and contractual obligations, a move that drew criticism, particularly from subscribers in the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Internet in Iraq: Snail-speed service, high costs, and digital divide