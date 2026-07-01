Senior Iraqi leaders to attend Khamenei's funeral

Shafaq News- Tehran

Senior Iraqi officials, including President Nizar Amidi, Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, will attend the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi delegation will also include senior representatives of the Kurdistan Region, including leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Last month, sources told Shafaq News that Khamenei's body is scheduled to be flown to Iraq's Najaf on July 8 before being taken to the Imam Ali Shrine and later to Karbala for public funeral ceremonies, ahead of its return to Iran for burial in Mashhad.

Khamenei was killed in the opening US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 after leading Iran for more than three decades. He was succeeded as Supreme Leader by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.