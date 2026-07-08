Funeral schedule for Khamenei changed after delays during Iraq procession

Shafaq News- Mashhad

Iran has changed the funeral schedule for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media said, citing delays in the transfer of his body to the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Mehr News Agency said the body arrived later than planned following a large public turnout during the funeral procession in Iraq, adding that a reception and burial ceremony for the leader and his family is scheduled for Thursday, with the procession set to move from Imam Reza Street toward the Imam Reza Shrine.

Earlier, Shafaq News correspondent in Karbala reported that the funeral procession had been delayed because of the large number of mourners accompanying the convoy from Najaf to Karbala, as well as crowds waiting along the city's outskirts.

He noted that the convoy departed Najaf on Wednesday afternoon but moved slowly toward Karbala due to the size of the procession, reaching the governorate's boundary after significant delays.