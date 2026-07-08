Kirkuk library seeks UNESCO Memory of the World status

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities are preparing to nominate Kirkuk's Central Library for inclusion in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, seeking international recognition for one of the country's oldest cultural institutions.

Kirkuk's Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate said the nomination process is underway under the supervision of the General Directorate of Heritage to meet UNESCO's documentation and preservation requirements.

A technical committee has inspected the library to document its architectural and historical significance and assess the preservation of its rare manuscripts and archival collections as part of the nomination process.

Chia Abdul Sattar Mohammed Amin, the library's media and public relations officer, told Shafaq News that the institution has provided technical committees with historical records and rare documents supporting its application.

He said the nomination would help preserve the library's documentary heritage, noting that it houses thousands of rare books and manuscripts that have long served as an important research resource for academics and university students.

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