Kirkuk fish farmers hit by months-long transport ban

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Fish farmers in Iraq's Kirkuk province voiced that have been unable to transport their products to other provinces for nearly five months, leaving large quantities of fish stranded in ponds and driving up production costs.

Mansour Ahmed Al-Bayati, director of Kirkuk's Veterinary Teaching Hospital, told Shafaq News that the hospital had asked the Agriculture Ministry to lift the restrictions, noting that decisions on transporting fish are made by the ministry rather than local authorities.

“The ministry is reviewing proposals to resume shipments while maintaining veterinary and public health requirements.’

Kirkuk has about 800 fish farms, most of them located in Daquq, Lailan, Altun Kupri and Dibis.

Farmers say the restrictions have cut them off from their main markets. Hawkar Abdullah, a producer in Daquq, said fish can no longer pass through the Taza and Tuz Khurmatu checkpoints, limiting sales to local demand of about 300 kilograms a day. “While producers in other provinces resumed shipments after obtaining permits about two months ago, Kirkuk's farmers are still waiting for approval.” Another farmer, Abdullah Khalil, warned that keeping fish in ponds for longer periods has sharply increased feed and maintenance costs, threatening the viability of many fish farms.