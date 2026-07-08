Kuwait approves release of detained Iraqi fishermen

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwaiti authorities have agreed to release five Iraqi fishermen detained by the country's coast guard last week, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated on Thursday, adding that the group is expected to arrive in Basra later in the day.

In a statement issued during his visit to Kuwait, Hussein said the fishermen would return to Basra alongside the province's governor after completing the procedures for their release, noting that the decision came in response to a request made by the Iraqi delegation during talks with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

Hussein thanked the Kuwaiti authorities for their swift response and cooperation, describing the move as a reflection of the close ties between Iraq and Kuwait and their shared commitment to resolving issues of mutual concern through dialogue and cooperation.

Kuwait detained the Iraqi fishing boat and its five-member crew, all from the Al-Faw district in southern Basra, last week.