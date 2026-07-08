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Iraq’s FM makes first Gulf trip under new cabinet

Iraq’s FM makes first Gulf trip under new cabinet
2026-07-08T15:40:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein headed to Kuwait on Wednesday on his first Gulf visit since the formation of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government.

The delegation also included the national security adviser, the governor of Basra, and senior Foreign Ministry officials, with talks set to focus on “developing brotherly relations” with Kuwait in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

As outlined in its government program, Al-Zaidi’s cabinet committed to strengthening relations with Gulf states, expanding regional cooperation, and maintaining a balanced foreign policy.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

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