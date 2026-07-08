Iraq’s FM makes first Gulf trip under new cabinet

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein headed to Kuwait on Wednesday on his first Gulf visit since the formation of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government.

The delegation also included the national security adviser, the governor of Basra, and senior Foreign Ministry officials, with talks set to focus on “developing brotherly relations” with Kuwait in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

غادرنا اليوم لإجراء زيارة رسمية إلى دولة الكويت الشقيقة، وهي الزيارة الأولى لنا إلى دول الخليج بعد تشكيل الحكومة العراقية الجديدة. يرافقني فيها معالي مستشار الأمن القومي،ومحافظ البصرة، وكادرٌ متقدم من وزارة الخارجية. pic.twitter.com/b3WcQ1WWU5 — Fuad Hussein | فؤاد حسين (@Fuad_Husseein) July 8, 2026

As outlined in its government program, Al-Zaidi’s cabinet committed to strengthening relations with Gulf states, expanding regional cooperation, and maintaining a balanced foreign policy.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program