Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) arrested seven wanted ISIS militants hiding in Al-Sulaymaniyah and its surroundings on Tuesday.

The suspects were detained under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law and handed over to federal authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Last month, Asayish apprehended two ISIS militants in Al-Sulaymaniyah and the Raparin Administration, rescuing a woman and child held captive by one of the suspects.