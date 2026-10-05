Shafaq News- Baghdad

Three Iraqi armed factions have handed over their weapons and two others have agreed to surrender theirs, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Monday.

During a meeting with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries, Al-Zaidi praised Iraqi tribes for supporting the state and helping maintain order during difficult periods, warning against attempts to weaken the state or threaten its existence.

Al-Zaidi also referred to talks with Turkiye and Kuwait, noting that Turkish forces were withdrawing from positions inside Iraq and that discussions with Kuwait continued over outstanding bilateral issues.

The prime minister has set June 30, 2027, as the deadline for bringing weapons held outside state institutions under government control. The Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of major Shiite political forces, has backed the timetable, while talks with armed factions continue over the handover, registration and storage of weapons under state supervision.

Read more: Iraq's second US troop withdrawal shifts the test to armed factions