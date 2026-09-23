Shafaq News- Baghdad

A timetable and program for bringing weapons under state control will be announced on Sept. 30, State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki said on Wednesday during talks with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin in Baghdad.

Al-Maliki said the committee formed by the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest Shiite political alliance, is working to draw up a clear program, adding that the issue should be addressed through dialogue and in accordance with constitutional and legal mechanisms, while safeguarding Iraq’s security and sovereignty.

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The State Administration Coalition previously set Sept. 30 as the deadline for ending armed activity outside official institutions, a date that also marks the scheduled end of the Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has set June 30, 2027, as the target for completing the disarmament of armed factions, following an initial 90-day phase before weapons handovers begin.

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National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji previously said that no fixed timeframe was established for completing the committee’s work, with negotiations continuing over implementation mechanisms.

Al-Maliki also rejected the use of Iraqi territory by domestic or foreign groups to attack neighboring countries. He urged authorities to complete official investigations before assigning responsibility for recent incidents.

The meeting also addressed Iraq-US relations and regional security. Al-Maliki called for broader economic and investment ties under the Strategic Framework Agreement and greater participation by US companies in Iraqi development projects, while Fagin expressed Washington’s interest in increasing business activity and strengthening Baghdad’s relations with its Arab neighbors.

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