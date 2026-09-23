Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced lawmaker Alia Nassif to seven years in prison after convicting her in cases involving financial corruption and illicit enrichment, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The court also ordered Nassif to repay funds and pay fines totaling nearly 27 billion Iraqi dinars ($20.6 million) over the waste of public funds. She has been detained since June 28, when Iraqi authorities launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign.

In August, the Central Bank of Iraq ordered a precautionary asset freeze on 12 prominent political figures, including Nassif, current and former lawmakers, and a former adviser to the prime minister, in connection with corruption investigations. Official documents obtained by Shafaq News were dated August 26.