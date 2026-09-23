Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi boxer Mohammed Sattar Saleh advanced to the 60 kg round of 16 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday after defeating Bahrain’s Omar Boudhahi 5-0.

Saleh won the round-of-32 bout at Daisen Arena Nishio in Aichi, securing his first victory of the Games. He was selected to represent Iraq at 60 kg after competing with Mohammed Anwar for the place during the national team’s preparations.

Iraq is also represented by Abbas Qasim Hamdan at 55 kg and Ali Qasim Hamdan at 70 kg, who advanced to the 70 kg round of 16 on September 21 after defeating Nepal’s Darlami Bahadur at the same venue.

The 20th Asian Games run in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.