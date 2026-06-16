Iraqi taekwondo athlete qualifies for 2026 Asian Games

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi athlete Maysam Sattar Jabbar has secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games after receiving an official qualification card from the Asian Taekwondo Union, to be held in Nagoya, Japan.

The national Taekwondo Federation said Jabbar’s qualification granted her the right to represent Iraq at the continental multi-sport event.

Jabbar claimed a bronze medal in the Arab Taekwondo Championship held in the United Arab Emirates in 2025, competing in the under-17 category.