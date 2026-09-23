Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States remains on course to complete the withdrawal of its military forces from Iraq by September 30, a State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Wednesday, one week before the deadline.

Washington is “proceeding with the mutually determined transition timeline for Coalition forces to end military operations in Iraq,” in line with the announced conclusion of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led campaign against ISIS.

The spokesperson said the transition reflected the growing capabilities of Iraqi Security Forces, including the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga, and marked a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal

The spokesperson did not directly address whether the department had been briefed on a phased roadmap extending the disarmament of armed groups until mid-2027 or whether that timeframe was consistent with Baghdad’s commitment to place weapons exclusively under state control.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears

Instead, the spokesperson reiterated US support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's efforts to “enforce and exercise Iraqi sovereignty,” describing a new direction for Iraq under his leadership in full partnership with Washington.

Referring to Al-Zaidi’s July 14 meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, the spokesperson said the United States supports efforts to ensure a future free from terrorism, prevent attacks in and from Iraqi territory, and build a strong, mutually beneficial partnership.