Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced a man to death on Wednesday for killing two members of the security forces during an operation to remove unauthorized structures in southern Baghdad in August, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

The court convicted Mohammed Abdul Majeed Khalaf al-Taie of shooting dead Brigadier General Hisham Mohammed Talaa and security member Khalid Abbas Lafta while they were on duty in Al-Dora area of southern Baghdad, according to the source.

In August, a security force and municipal service crews came under direct gunfire as they carried out an operation to remove unauthorized housing around Al-Dora, Karara, and the Dijla district in the south of the city.

Talaa, who headed the municipality police section on the Karkh side of Baghdad, and Lafta were killed in the attack. Four other people were wounded, among them security personnel and an employee of the Baghdad municipality. Security forces announced the arrest of the suspect two days after the incident.

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