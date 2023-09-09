Over 500 inmates await death sentence amid legal reevaluation in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ More than 500 inmates currently incarcerated have been condemned to the death penalty, yet the execution of such sentences has not been implemented, Kwestan Mohammed, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs in Iraq's Kurdistan region, said on Saturday.

During a press conference held today, Mohammed revealed that a total of 550 convicts are held in correctional facilities, with rulings sentencing them to capital punishment.

The Kurdistan region maintains a moratorium on the execution of death penalty sentences, with the judicial authorities considering the substitution of these penalties with life imprisonment.