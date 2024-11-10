Kirkuk court sentences ISIS member to death for killing of police official’s son

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a source at the Kirkuk Court of Appeals reported that a death sentence has been issued for a member of ISIS.

According to the source, the Kirkuk court sentenced the ISIS operative to death after he confessed to the shooting death of Mutaz al-Bayati, son of Brigadier Abdul Wahab al-Bayati, in the 55th area, southeast of Kirkuk.

The court’s decision came after the ISIS operative confessed to the crime, according to a source at the court. “The court reviewed all evidence, including the defendant’s confessions, details of the crime, and his admission of being part of an ISIS cell targeting security personnel,” the source reported.

The suspect, known as A.J.T., was apprehended on March 15 after security forces in Baghdad tracked him down with intelligence support from Kirkuk. Following the murder, he initially fled to Diyala province before relocating to Baghdad, where authorities detained him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, citing personal conflicts with the victim as a motive.

The operation to capture the suspect involved a rapid-response team from the Kirkuk Criminal Department, which identified him within 24 hours of the incident, the source noted. He now awaits formal transfer to the competent authorities.