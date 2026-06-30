Court orders Iraqi lawmaker Alia Nassif to pay damages

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad Al-Karkh civil court on Tuesday ordered detained lawmaker Alia Nassif Jassim to pay financial compensation to Hussein Youssef Al-Tamimi, a legal adviser at Iraq's Interior Ministry.

The court found Nassif civilly liable for damages resulting from her statements about the plaintiff through media outlets, concluding that the remarks harmed his reputation, professional standing, and social status.

According to the ruling, Al-Tamimi was carrying out his official duties in accordance with a judicial arrest warrant when he oversaw the arrest of Nassif's nephew while he was allegedly caught in the act of committing an offense.

Iraq presses ahead with a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched on June 28. The six-month operation targets more than 200 officials, politicians, current and former deputy ministers, and business owners over allegations of illicit enrichment, misuse of public funds, and money laundering.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep