Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Baghdad/Al-Karkh Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) official, Abbas Al-Yaqoubi, of charges linked to the 2021 assassination of a senior Iraqi intelligence officer, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Al-Yaqoubi, an intelligence official within the Baghdad Belt Operations Command, was cleared for insufficient evidence and ordered released unless he is wanted in other cases.

The case involved the killing of Col. Nibras Farman Shaaban Al-Fayli, head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service’s Rusafa office, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Baghdad’s Al-Baladiyat area in June 2021.

The verdict came two days after a Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) force arrested Al-Yaqoubi, who also heads Harakat Al-Nujaba’s reconnaissance unit, at his home in Al-Fudhaylah, south of Nasiriyah.