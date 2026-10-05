Shafaq News- Kirkuk

One person was killed and four others wounded Monday when an attack targeted a Federal Police position in the Al-Bargiliya–Al-Danadish area of Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News.

The attack targeted the 3rd Battalion sector of the 9th Brigade of the Federal Police, the source said, adding that several thermal cameras at the site were also destroyed.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the attack and launched an investigation to determine those responsible, while search and inspection operations continued in the surrounding area.