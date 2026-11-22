Shafaq News- Liverpool

Liverpool defeated 10-man Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday in the English Premier League, spoiling Mauricio Pochettino's debut as United head coach and climbing to fourth place in the standings.

United's Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute after being judged to have fouled Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area. Dominik Szoboszlai converted the resulting free kick in the 10th minute before Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead three minutes later with a volley from Rio Ngumoha's cross.

Liverpool extended its advantage in the second half when 18-year-old Ngumoha scored in the 66th minute from Bradley Barcola's pass, becoming the youngest player to score in a Premier League meeting between the two rivals. Substitute Victor Munoz completed the victory in the 82nd minute after combining with Wirtz.

The result lifted Liverpool to fourth place with 21 points, seven behind league leader Arsenal, while Manchester United remained 19th with eight points from 11 matches, having recorded just one league victory this season.