Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday despite playing more than an hour with 10 men, as Erling Haaland scored the second-half winner after a lengthy VAR review.

Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side a man down with the derby still goalless.

United twice struck the woodwork, with Marcus Rashford hitting the post before halftime and Kobbie Mainoo doing the same shortly after the restart.

City broke through in the 60th minute when Haaland turned in Josko Gvardiol’s deflected cross at the far post. The goal was initially ruled out for offside before VAR overturned the decision, with Patrick Dorgu’s outstretched foot judged to have played Haaland onside. Enzo Fernández was in an offside position during the move but was deemed not to have played the ball or interfered sufficiently for the goal to be disallowed.

United continued to press with the numerical advantage, but Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bryan Mbeumo inside the final minute as City held on.

Haaland’s winner was his ninth goal in Manchester derbies, drawing him level with Sergio Aguero for City and leaving only Francis Lee and Joe Hayes ahead of him in the club’s derby scoring list.

The victory extended City’s perfect Premier League start under Maresca to four wins from four. They moved to second place on 12 points, behind Arsenal on goal difference, while United dropped to 13th with four points from four matches.

The derby was Maresca’s first since replacing Pep Guardiola at City. United entered the match after finishing third under Michael Carrick last season and beating Sabah 4-0 in their Champions League opener on Thursday.