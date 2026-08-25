Shafaq News- Newcastle

Newcastle United and Manchester City began exchanging documents on Tuesday to complete the transfer of midfielder Nico Gonzalez after reaching a verbal agreement worth up to about $68.2 million.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Newcastle will pay around $64.1 million, with a further $4.1 million in add-ons. Gonzalez has given his approval to the move, while the clubs are now working through the final paperwork.

Newcastle are rebuilding their midfield following the summer departures of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

Gonzalez, 24, joined Manchester City from Porto in February 2025 on a four-and-a-half-year contract after developing at Barcelona's La Masia academy and making 37 first-team appearances for the Spanish club. He made 41 appearances for City during the 2025/26 season, scoring twice in 2,582 minutes.

Gonzalez scored from long range in City's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, completing the comeback that sent City into the final.

Newcastle had been pursuing Gonzalez as part of their midfield rebuild, with talks accelerating during the past several days. Romano reported on Sunday that the clubs were close to an agreement before confirming the verbal deal a day later.

The transfer has not yet been officially announced by either club, but the clubs have begun exchanging documents to complete the deal.