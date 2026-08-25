Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli aircraft and artillery struck several areas in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, with no casualties reported so far, according to Lebanese media reports.

Israeli forces fired more than 10 artillery shells at Ali al-Taher Hill in the Nabatieh district, while warplanes carried out strikes on the Mansouri area in the Tyre district and Wadi Saluki in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli forces also set fire to homes and vineyards in Ainata and blew up several houses in the Dubay area of Mais al-Jabal.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, at 8,920 people killed and 30,543 others wounded as of Aug. 25, including 4,350 killed and 12,310 injured since March 2.