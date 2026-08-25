Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Tuesday discussed the role of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) in the next phase of the January 29 integration agreement with YPJ leadership member Newroz Ahmed in Damascus.

Al-Sharaa had also met Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) foreign relations co-chair Ilham Ahmed. A source told Shafaq News that the talks covered regional developments and the agreement’s implementation. Abdi then announced the formal dissolution of the SDF and AANES, saying their military and civilian institutions had been brought under Syrian state authority and that the SDF would no longer operate as an independent military force.

The January agreement provides for phased integration of SDF military and administrative structures into Syrian state institutions, including a division comprising three SDF brigades, while a Kobani brigade would join an Aleppo-based division. When the agreement was announced, Ilham Ahmed clarified that YPJ members would be included in the Al-Hasakah division, while broader issues, including Kurdish constitutional rights, remained subject to further negotiations.

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