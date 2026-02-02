Damascus returns to Hasakah in agreement with SDF

Shafaq News– Hasakah

Syrian government security forces entered the northeastern city of Hasakah on Monday under an agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), marking the first deployment of state security units to the city in years.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the SDF imposed a full curfew and cut communications across parts of the province as the forces entered. Gunfire was heard in some neighborhoods, which residents described as “celebratory."

About 100 Interior Ministry personnel entered Hasakah in 16 vehicles as part of a phased plan to transfer internal security duties from the SDF’s Asayish forces to state authorities, a source told our agency.

The deployment follows a ceasefire agreement announced on January 30 between Damascus and the SDF, providing for the gradual integration of security and administrative structures in northeast Syria. The agreement also includes the formation of a military division comprising three SDF brigades, alongside a separate Kobani brigade attached to a unit under Aleppo province.

Sources told Shafaq News that the integration process is expected to expand to strategic assets, including oil and gas fields, Qamishli airport, border crossings, and institutions run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) –the political wing of the SDF.

Hasakah and Qamishli had remained under SDF control since the early years of Syria’s conflict, which began in 2011.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite across-border threat