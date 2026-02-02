Israel attacks Southern Lebanon, Casualties confirmed

Israel attacks Southern Lebanon, Casualties confirmed
2026-02-02T13:09:36+00:00

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli forces carried out multiple airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting “positions linked to Hezbollah,” according to a statement by the Israeli army.

The statement said the strikes hit areas in the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana in the Nabatiyeh district, describing the targets as “Hezbollah military infrastructure and operatives.”

Separately, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said one person was killed, and eight others were wounded in two Israeli strikes on the towns of Al-Ansariya and Al-Qlayleh.

No casualties were reported so far.

Despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli operations have continued in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports about 350 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon