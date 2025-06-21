Israel strikes Hezbollah command site in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, including a targeted strike on a command center in Naqoura.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said an overnight strike targeted a facility operated by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force and was carried out based on intelligence obtained from a recently captured Hezbollah operative.

#عاجل 🔸هاجمت قطعة بحرية لسلاح الجو الليلة الماضية مبنى عسكريًا تابعًا لقوة الرضوان في حزب الله في منطقة الناقورة في جنوب لبنان. 🔸لقد تم تجريم المبنى بناء على معلومات استخبارية تم الحصول عليها في اعقاب تحقيق مع احد عناصر حزب الله قبل عدة أسابيع حيث استخدمت قوة الرضوان هذا… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 21, 2025

The Israeli army also reported additional air raids, including in the Tyre and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions. The strikes reportedly killed Hezbollah commanders, including Mohammad Khodor al-Husseini, described as the “commander of the firepower unit in the Litani sector.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد منظومة النيران في قطاع الليطاني في حزب الله🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة الشبريحة في جنوب لبنان وقضى على المدعو محمد خضر الحسيني قائد منظومة النيران في قطاع الليطاني لدى حزب الله الارهابي. 🔸خلال الحرب دفع الإرهابي بعمليات إطلاق… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 20, 2025

Although a ceasefire agreement has officially been in effect since November 27, Israeli aerial and artillery attacks have continued, particularly in Lebanon’s southern and eastern regions, with Lebanese authorities recording over 3,000 ceasefire violations and reporting that Israeli forces remain stationed at five locations along the shared border.

Tensions have intensified over the past 48 hours, with Israel significantly expanding its military operations in Lebanese territory. The escalation comes amid broader regional tensions following the outbreak of direct hostilities between Israel and Iran.

In response to the mounting conflict, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem declared late Thursday the group’s alignment with Tehran. “Hezbollah is not neutral when it comes to Iran’s legitimate rights and independence versus the injustice of the US, its aggression, and the cancerous entity—Israel,” Qassem said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded by warning Qassem directly, stating that he “has not learned from the fate of his predecessors,” and that Hezbollah “should tread carefully” in its actions moving forward.