Israel alerts its citizens amid fears of Hezbollah strikes

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Tuesday, that it has implemented an immediate change in its Home Front Command defense policy.

The army stated that "as part of these changes, restrictions will be imposed in additional designated areas across the country, reducing activities and gatherings in Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shfela, Jerusalem, and the Judean lowlands."

The rest of the country, however, will continue to follow the previously issued instructions without any changes.

Regarding the most significant changes in the Home Front Command, the army mentioned that "educational activities will be held in locations where there is access to a standard protected area during a defense situation."

It further clarified that "gatherings and services may be conducted with a maximum of 30 people in open areas and up to 300 people indoors."

Concerning workplaces, the army noted that it is possible to continue working in buildings or locations where access to a standard protected area is available during defense situations.

The army advised citizens to continue following the instructions issued by the Home Front Command through official communication channels.