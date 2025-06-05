Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Israeli drone attacked a vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The strike reportedly targeted a Rapid-type vehicle in Qalawaih, injuring one individual.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

This assault adds to a series of recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, authorities have recorded over 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in more than 200 fatalities.