Israeli drone attack kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike on Wednesday targeted a motorcycle in Ain Qana town, southern Lebanon.

Local media reports indicated that the attack resulted in one death.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Although a ceasefire was reached on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports a higher toll — more than 280 dead and 625 injured.