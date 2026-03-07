Kuwait denies entry to foreign oil workers leaving Basra fields

Shafaq News- Basra

Kuwaiti authorities refused entry to foreign oil workers leaving companies operating in Iraq’s southern Basra province after recent drone attacks on oil facilities, a local source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The workers arrived at the Safwan border crossing but were denied entry due to a lack of prior coordination with Kuwaiti authorities, the source said.

Many employees left their work sites as a precaution following drone strikes targeting facilities run by foreign energy companies. The workers remain at the border awaiting clearance procedures and a decision from Kuwaiti officials.

Staff from the US oil services company Weatherford, operating in the Rumaila oil field, were among those who departed Basra earlier on Saturday as part of precautionary measures after the recent security incidents.