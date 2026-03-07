Jordan, UAE down 348 missiles and over 1,400 drones amid US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Amman/ Abu Dhabi

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday said their air defenses have intercepted 348 missiles and 1,424 drones since the war between Iran and the United States and Israel began on February 28.

During a press briefing, Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) Military Media Director Brigadier General Mustafa Al-Hiyari stated that the kingdom faced 119 missiles and drones targeting vital sites. Air defenses, he added, destroyed 108 threats —60 missiles and 59 drones— while 11 projectiles passed through, with debris falling in several locations.

The UAE Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, indicated that 229 missiles and 1,305 drones were detected since the attacks began. Air defenses intercepted 205 of 221 ballistic missiles, while 14 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country, and also destroyed eight cruise missiles and 1,229 drones. Seventy-six drones crashed within UAE territory, leaving three dead and 112 injured.