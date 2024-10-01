Yemen's Houthis target Israeli military sites with 5 drones

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Tuesday the targeting of military areas in Israel with five Jaffa and Samad 4 drones, confirming the operation "successfully achieved its goals."

In a statement, the movement declared, "In triumph for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in support of the courageous resistance movements in both nations, the Yemeni Armed Forces' Air Force targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Jaffa area using a Jaffa-type drone and struck additional military objectives in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) with four Samad 4 drones."

“The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the steadfast fighters in Palestine and Lebanon for their defense of the nation as it faces Israeli-American aggression and its schemes aimed at subjugating all countries and peoples,” the Houthi movement added.

Moreover, the group pointed out that the forces confirmed their practical support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples until the aggression is defeated and “its criminal plans and expansionist conspiracies are thwarted."

They also called on all Arab and Islamic peoples to break their silence and actively participate in this decisive battle, “as we are in the first anniversary of its blessed launch, which continues by the grace of God until the promised victory is achieved," according to the group.

The incident comes amid growing concerns that the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon could escalate to involve the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” which includes the Houthi movement, the Lebanese group, Iraqi factions and others. These groups have publicly declared full solidarity with Hezbollah and expressed readiness to defend it.

Notably, the Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

In July, the group fired a hypersonic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just over 11 minutes, targeting Tel Aviv but broke apart after being intercepted, according to the Israeli army. Israel retaliated by attacking near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, killing six people and injuring 80.