IRI attacks three Israeli targets in the Golan Heights

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Sunday that they targeted Israeli sites in the Golan Heights through separate operations.

In a statement, IRI said that its fighters “attacked three targets in the occupied Golan Heights using drones during the early hours of Sunday, October 6, 2024, in three separate operations.”

The IRI affirmed that the attacks were "part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," pointing out that operations would continue to target the "enemy strongholds" at an escalating pace.

The announcement follows hours after the Iraqi factions denied attacking an Israeli military base in the Golan with a drone last Friday, an incident that reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of 25 Israeli soldiers.

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria as part of its "commitment to resisting occupation, supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the massacres inflicted by the occupying forces (Israel) on civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.

Last week, the group intensified its operations, claiming responsibility for more than ten attacks using advanced cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in Tiberias, the occupied Golan Heights, southern Israel.