IRI launches drone attack on military site south of Israel

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Wednesday that it launched a drone attack on a military site south of Israel.

In a statement, the IRI affirmed that the attack was “part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation, in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” pointing out that operations would continue to target the “enemy strongholds” at an escalating pace.

Notably, IRI is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups. It includes many Shiite groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Ansarallah al-Awfiya, all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.