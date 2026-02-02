Iran Consul warns of unpredictable responses to threats against Khamenei

Shafaq News – Basra

The threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could prompt reactions that extend beyond the region and take “wide and unpredictable” forms, Iran’s Consul General in Basra, Ali Abedi, warned on Monday.

In a statement, Abedi said pressure directed at Khamenei would not weaken the resolve of Iraqis or Iranians, cautioning that continued escalation could trigger responses whose scope and nature may not be immediately foreseeable.

He added that supporters of Iran’s leadership were prepared to take firm positions if such threats persisted, and that future developments would clarify how those responses might unfold.

In recent weeks, Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq have voiced readiness to back Tehran in the event of a military confrontation, including Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah, and the Badr Organization.

Some factions have also raised the possibility of seeking religious guidance from Najaf’s top Shiite authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, should Iran come under attack.

On Friday, Harakat al-Nujaba began registering volunteers in Shiite-majority provinces, including Babil and Dhi Qar, for what it described as “Martyrdom* Brigades,” framing the move as preparation for potential US military action against Iran.

The group’s relations officer, Mohammed al-Dhabhawi, told Shafaq News that the registration drive followed a call by the faction’s secretary-general, Akram al-Kaabi, and drew a large turnout.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned that any assassination of Khamenei would threaten regional and global stability, saying it would require a response using “all necessary measures.” He added that Hezbollah “reserves the right to respond as it deems appropriate,” cautioning that a war on Iran could spark a broader regional conflict.

*The act of dying for a cause or belief, viewed by followers as the highest form of sacrifice and devotion.