Lawmakers warn of Israeli activity in Iraq

Shafaq News/ MP Mohammed al-Baldawi of the Sadiqoun bloc, the political wing of Asaib Ahlal-Haq, said intelligence suggests drones may have been launched from Iraqi territory toward Iran, though Iraq's security services have yet to confirm this information officially.

He told Shafaq News that Iranian officials had flagged some drone activity originating from Iraq, adding that Israel "has long maintained spy cells" and is now attempting to exploit Iraqi soil as a launchpad for attacks on Iran.

In a separate press conference, Sadiqoun bloc leader Habib al-Tarfi warned that the continued presence of foreign military forces undermines Iraq’s sovereignty and stability. He urged the government to expedite the procurement of defense capabilities—particularly air defense systems—to deter any potential external threats.