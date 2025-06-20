Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon’s
2025-06-20T07:38:39+00:00
Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike on Friday targeted a vehicle on the main road near the town of al-Abbasiyeh in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports.
A widely circulated video showed the vehicle engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising from the scene.
مسيّرة إسرائيلية تستهدف سيارة في العباسية#lebanon24 pic.twitter.com/QTTO3fsgKm— Lebanon 24 (@Lebanon24) June 20, 2025
Local sources reported at least one injury, while official confirmation of the number and severity of casualties is still pending.