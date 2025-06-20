Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon’s

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike on Friday targeted a vehicle on the main road near the town of al-Abbasiyeh in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports.

A widely circulated video showed the vehicle engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising from the scene.

Local sources reported at least one injury, while official confirmation of the number and severity of casualties is still pending.

