Israel kills three within 24 hours in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ A Lebanese citizen was killed on Thursday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a Rapid vehicle in the border town of Houla, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

Earlier, two individuals were killed in a separate Israeli strike that hit a motorcycle in the town of Kfarjouz in the Nabatieh region, southern Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the military targeted what he described as the commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit in the Shebaa area.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد وحدة الصواريخ المضادة للدروع في مجمع شبعا في حزب الله الارهابي🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية هاجم جيش الدفاع في منطقة النبطية في جنوب لبنان وقضى على الارهابي المدعو محمد احمد خريس قائد وحدة الصواريخ المضادة للدروع في مجمع شبعا في حزب الله الارهابي.… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 19, 2025

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on November 26, tensions remain elevated along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier.

The agreement outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days. That deadline was later extended to February 18, 2025, but implementation has seen minimal progress.

Lebanese authorities reported that Israel has carried out nearly 3,000 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect. At least 215 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded during this period, according to official figures.