Turkiye to act on Syria’s SDF integration into institutions

Shafaq News – Ankara

Ankara has prepared comprehensive plans to address all scenarios related to the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s state institutions, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on Saturday.

Guler told reporters that if the SDF fails to integrate into the Syrian army, Turkiye “will act when needed regardless of external parties,” adding that his country has closely followed the stance of Syria’s new administration on the issue without providing details.

On March 10, Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement providing for the integration of the SDF into the Syrian institutions. The government has called on the group to engage seriously in implementing the deal and urged international mediators to move all negotiations to Damascus.

Read more: March 10 Syria–SDF Pact tested as unwritten timeline nears end-2025

Earlier this week, a senior SDF military official revealed to Shafaq News that talks with the Syrian authorities are nearing an accord on a mechanism to begin integrating SDF forces into the army.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has recently warned that delays in implementing the agreement are testing the patience of key stakeholders, adding that Turkiye prefers dialogue and negotiations and does not want to return to military action.